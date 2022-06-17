WAYNE — Mark the calendar for Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at the Wayne Municipal Airport conference room.

There will be a gathering of Republican voters of Wayne County. They will be making plans for the state convention in Kearney on Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, and then the 100th celebration of the Wayne County Fair on Thursday through Sunday, July 21-24.

Once again, the Republicans will have a fair booth in the Expo Building, and all candidates of the Republican Party whose names will be on the November general election ballot are welcomed to display campaign materials and yard signs at the booth.

The party asks that candidates give two hours of their time out of the four days to be in the booth to meet voters.

The fair booth will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. July 21-23. Contact Beverly at 402-369-0152 to get on the chart. All volunteers are welcomed to spend time in the booth. There will be free popcorn each day from 2 to 4 p.m.

Those attending can register for a door prize at the booth, with the drawing at 3 p.m. each day. There also will be a meal coupon drawing each day.

