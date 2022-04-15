You’re invited to a tea party.
The Wayne County Historical Society hosts Sue McClain on Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in the Elkhorn Room in the Cantor Student Center on Wayne State College’s campus. The special event is provided by Humanities Nebraska.
McClain will be presenting “To Top it Off: History of the Hat.” Guests will learn about the history of hats from the 1850s through the 1960s. The event will include a display of different hat styles and designs that were popular in each decade.
McClain, better known as “Yesterday’s Lady,” lives with her husband in a historic 1887 building, with her vintage clothing collection and shop on the main level in downtown Beatrice.
Sue had been collecting vintage clothing for 25 years and has a wide variety of artifacts, ranging from the 1840s through the 1970s. As a Nebraska Humanities speaker, she has traveled the Midwest entertaining groups with a wide selection of fashion programs and shows.
“Yesterday’s Lady” aims to take you on a trip through time as McClain shares her love of vintage clothing. Guests will learn about the fashions from the past and leave with a greater appreciation for why we should treasure these artifacts.
This is the first event for the 2022 Wayne County Historical Society event calendar. “History Loves Company” is the mantra for this year’s events.
Refreshments and snacks will be served as part of the event. There is no admission cost. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite hat and urged to RSVP to Rachel Kunz at 402-363-8548 by Friday, April 15.