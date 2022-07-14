WAYNE — The Wayne County Fair will celebrate 100 years of existence with new and old events starting next week.
The Wayne County Fair gates will open Wednesday, July 20. The fair activities will start Thursday, July 21, and end on Sunday, July 24.
“We're just trying to make it feel like a special event for the 100th,” said Kevin Davis, the Wayne County Fair manager.
According to Davis, the fair will include many of the same events from the previous years along with a few changes.
“Everything will be pretty much the same. It's always been four days of the fair,” Davis said.
Events that will be returning this year will be bullfighting, which will start on Thursday, followed by the tractor pull on Friday, the concert on Saturday and the demolition derby on Sunday.
Other events that are returning this year include the cornhole tournament and the 59th annual Barbeque and the Sweet Tooth Judging Contest. The Wildlife Encounters show returns this year after being canceled last year.
However, there are some new activities coming to the Wayne County Fair this year.
Davis said the tractor pull on Friday would now be put on by Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling and the Nebraska Bush Pullers. The fair previously used Lucas Oil PPL for the event.
Ax throwing also will be added as a new event this year at the beer garden on Friday and Saturday, Davis said.
The Wayne County Fair also will feature three new performing artists for its concert on Saturday. The Dylan Bloom Band will start off the concert at 7 p.m., followed by artists Randy Houser and Gary Allan.
Several awards also will be distributed at the fair, such as the Fair Person of the Year, the Pioneer Award and more.
“There's something always going on all the time that's a little bit different,” Davis said.
There are fees to attend the fair, some of which are discounted the week before the event at select locations. The Wayne County Fair is located at 301 Pheasant Run in Wayne.
* * *
Want to learn more?
More information about the fair may be found on its website at https://thewaynecountyfair.com/.