WAYNE — Wayne Community Schools District voters recently approved a nearly $28 million bond that would provide for a number of construction and renovation projects.
The project includes a new building for a pre-kindergarten through second grade early learning center, new classrooms at the high school, a renovation of a current lecture hall at the junior-senior high school and the move and renovation of a weight room to allow for a space for the school’s agriculture program.
The bond calls for a 12.9 cent tax levy, as compared with the current 8.1 cent bond levy.
The bond is a result of several years of planning. Mark Lenihan, superintendent of Wayne Community Schools, said the district noted a trend in growing enrollment in 2019, but the pandemic halted progress on facilities planning.
“Our enrollment now is right at about a thousand students, so we’ve seen growth over the last eight to 10 years of about 150 students,” Lenihan said. “This project is adding 22 new classrooms … right now, we’re basically out of space. We don’t have any room to grow.”
Now, with a $27,954,000 bond approved for renovation and construction, the district hopes to begin work within the year, although an end date for the project has not yet been set.
After the planned construction, the district should be able to add “anywhere from 300 to 350 students,” Lenihan said.
Although enrollment numbers for the entire district are trending up in general, agriculture education at Wayne Community Schools has seen a particular uptick in student interest.
“We have … about 85 students that are part of our FFA program, and then about a fourth of our student body takes some form of a class in agriculture,” Lenihan said.
According to the bond’s informational website, more than 240 students total are involved in Wayne Community Schools’ agriculture program.
“(The bond) will give us an opportunity to expand what we’re doing now, and potentially, hopefully we’ll be able to add some more course options for students in the area of agriculture,” Lenihan said.
Other planned renovations involve updating classrooms and labs that were original to the school’s 1960s construction, according to the bond informational website.
“We’re very grateful to the community,” Lenihan said, adding that the district was also grateful to all parties involved in helping plan and spread information about the project.