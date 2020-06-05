Amanda Hunter didn’t know she was going to organize a protest until the day before it happened.
When Hunter decided she would host a Black Lives Matter protest in Wayne on Friday, she was doubtful about how many people would show.
But she did know that rural Nebraska couldn’t escape racism, no matter how small the town is, she said.
“We debated it all week, but on Thursday it hit me. I said, ‘I’m done, let’s do this,’ ” Hunter said. “So I talked to a few friends and people of color and they said they wanted to help. Wayne needed to come together. Even though it’s a smaller town, racism is still very much alive here.”
Close to 300 protesters of all ages attended the protest, which started at 7 p.m. in Bressler Park. The event started out with a prayer, a few speakers and a moment of silence. And then it was time to march.
The hourlong protest led the crowd to Main Street and people held signs while chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”
Brock Hunter, Amanda’s husband, said that it’s important to have community voices heard everywhere to end racism.
“This is how we make it stop,” Brock Hunter said. “It’s really quiet here; people are soft-spoken about racism. It’s one of those 'we don’t really mess with it' situations. We don’t touch it, we try not to throw gas on the flame, but in this instance, it’s just gotten to the point where we’ve had enough and we’re going to voice our opinion.”
The protest was also well attended by Wayne State College students. Junior Kidus Degefu, an international student from Ethiopia, said he never felt like a victim of racism until he came to America.
“They don’t tell you about the bad sides of America when you are from outside the country. Here there’s a lot of black victims of police violence,” Degefu said. “I feel like we should all come together to condemn racism. I feel like you shouldn’t be targeted for being different.”
Wayne State students were also involved in a Black Lives Matter vigil on Tuesday, said senior Oswald Adohinzin. The event had fewer people in attendance, so Adohinzin was excited when he heard about Friday’s protest, he said.
“This is not just about me; it involves the whole black community. As a black person, that’s the least I can do,” Adohinzin said. “It's important to speak up because you can be supportive of someone but as long as you don’t say anything, it’s not really effective.”
Wayne police were stationed throughout the protest’s route and at Bressler Park, but there was no interaction between officers and protesters.
Wayne resident Endia Casey-Agoumba said while she loves that Norfolk and Wayne have joined in the Black Lives Matter movement, she knows this isn’t the end.
A few protests have been held throughout the week in Norfolk. Another one will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue on Saturday.
“I’m just tired,” Casey-Agoumba said. “I would really just like all of us to be treated the same. I’d like for the same consideration to be given to everyone. I’m tired of black people dying. I need that to stop.”