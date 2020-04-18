WAYNE — The 2020 Wayne Chicken Show “40 Years of Egg-cellence” is scheduled to be held July 10-12.
With uncertainties due to COVID-19, the Wayne Chicken Show committee, in consultation with Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, is making contingency plans.
On Friday afternoon, the committee stated in a release that it believes the significance of 40 years merits a celebration of some sort and that the community will want to celebrate as it comes out of the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With that in mind, the Wayne Chicken Show Committee is continuing to organize the 40th annual Chicken Show to go on as originally scheduled. At this time, the committee is building in some contingencies in case that cannot happen,” according to the release.
On June 1, if it appears that the traditional event cannot take place as desired, a modified show will be scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, according to the release.
This one-day event will combine many of the signature activities into one big “BirdDay Bash.”
The Chicken Show is in its 40th year and was first held in 1981. It was founded by the Wayne Regional Arts Council and is held annually on the second weekend in July.
For more information, visit www.chickenshow.com.