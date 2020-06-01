WAYNE — Because of the continued concerns stemming from COVID-19, the 40th annual Wayne Chicken Show has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12.
After consultation with the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD), the staff at Wayne Area Economic Development (WAED) determined that the health and safety of visitors, vendors, volunteers, participants and especially, the Wayne community must come first, according to a press release from the Wayne Area Economic Development on Monday.
“Additionally, WAED felt that the current social distancing rules, as well as the uncertainty of future restrictions, could limit Chicken Show patrons from fully experiencing and enjoying the event if it was held in July,” according to the release.
Along with the rescheduled date, the 40th annual Wayne Chicken Show will be condensed to a one-day event, which will combine many of the signature Wayne Chicken Show activities into one big “Bird” —day Bash. Similar to past Chicken Shows, area groups and organizations will have an opportunity to integrate their events or activities into the single-day schedule.
The 2020 Wayne Chicken Show marks an important milestone and features the theme “40 Years of ‘Egg’—celence.”
The Wayne Chicken Show was founded by the Wayne Regional Arts Council and was first held in 1981. For more information, contact the WAED Office at 402-375-2240.