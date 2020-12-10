Wausmond was crowned the Class C1 state play production champion and won the award for most outstanding technical crew on Thursday at Norfolk’s Johnny Carson Theatre.
The winning performance, entitled “Hold On,” was written by Sheila Hoesing and directed by Hoesing and her husband, Brad.
Stanton High School placed third with its one-act performance of “That’s Not How I Remember It.”
Archbishop Bergan High School received runner-up in the competition. Full recaps of the C2 and C1 play production championships will be available in Friday’s paper.
The 2020 state play production championships will conclude Friday with the Class B and A competitions.