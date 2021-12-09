The Wausmond one-act team netted another state title on Thursday at Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
The roughly 60-member co-op cast made of students from Wausa and Osmond high schools was named the Class C1 champion for the second consecutive year with its original production of "And To Death We Shall Return (Reasons Not To Be a Mortician)."
Wausmond was the second of six to perform in the morning round, which also included Lutheran High Northeast. This year was Lutheran High's first trip to the state championship in one-act play production. Lutheran High placed sixth with its production of "Lady: Limited," an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "MacBeth."
The runner-up trophy in class C1 went to Archbishop Bergan High School of Fremont, which presented a production of "The Magic Within."
A more in-depth recap of C1 will be available in Friday's print edition and online.