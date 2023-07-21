A man died and a woman was injured as the result of a three-vehicle accident near Randolph Thursday night.

About 9:45 p.m., a Chrysler Concorde driven by Conrad Landholm, 69, of Wausa was traveling northbound on Highway 81, north of the Highway 20 junction, when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Buick Regal driven by Margaret Korth, 45, of Randolph, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol. The Buick was then struck by a semi.

Landholm was pronounced dead at the scene, Thomas said. Korth was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with minor injuries. The semi driver was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

