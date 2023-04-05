The removal of a large elevated tank in northwest Norfolk will result in the closure of part of North 25th Street on Thursday, April 13.

The elevated tank was built in 1964 to serve the north and northwest parts of Norfolk. As the city grew, the tank became undersized, and a new tank was built in 1996. The original tank was removed from service from 1996 until 1999, at which time valves were installed to reverse the tank’s original design.

In 2019, the tank was quoted to be repainted at a cost of $250,000. Since this tank served no value to the water system, a request was put forth for dismantling and removal. On March 1, 2021, the Norfolk City Council approved the request to dismantle and remove the tank.

Since council approval, city staff has successfully worked with telecommunication providers to install their equipment on the communication tower across the street. The last provider completed its move in early March, allowing the go-ahead for Iseler Demolition to complete removal.

Iseler Demolition is scheduled to dismantle and remove the tank on Thursday, April 13. As a result, North 25th Street from Prospect Avenue to Hardison Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tags

In other news

Robotaxis aim to take San Francisco on ride into the future

Robotaxis aim to take San Francisco on ride into the future

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two trailblazing ride-hailing services are heading toward uncharted territory as they seek regulatory approval to transport passengers around the clock throughout one of the most densely populated U.S. cities in vehicles that will have no one sitting in the driver’s seat.

With no peace in sight, NATO countries eye more Ukraine help

With no peace in sight, NATO countries eye more Ukraine help

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Western allies have sent the country 65 billion euros ($70 billion) in military aid to help thwart Russia’s full-scale invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday, and with no peace negotiations on the horizon the alliance is gearing up to send more.

US chip controls threaten China's technology ambitions

US chip controls threaten China's technology ambitions

BEIJING (AP) — Furious at U.S. efforts that cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips, China’s leaders appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries.

Council tables interlocal agreement on street repairs

Council tables interlocal agreement on street repairs

A proposed interlocal agreement between the City of Norfolk and Madison County for a paving overlay project along parts of Omaha Avenue and on 45th Street has been tabled by the Norfolk City Council. The project would cost the city close to $575,000.

32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware

32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced Sunday to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people.