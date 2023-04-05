The removal of a large elevated tank in northwest Norfolk will result in the closure of part of North 25th Street on Thursday, April 13.
The elevated tank was built in 1964 to serve the north and northwest parts of Norfolk. As the city grew, the tank became undersized, and a new tank was built in 1996. The original tank was removed from service from 1996 until 1999, at which time valves were installed to reverse the tank’s original design.
In 2019, the tank was quoted to be repainted at a cost of $250,000. Since this tank served no value to the water system, a request was put forth for dismantling and removal. On March 1, 2021, the Norfolk City Council approved the request to dismantle and remove the tank.
Since council approval, city staff has successfully worked with telecommunication providers to install their equipment on the communication tower across the street. The last provider completed its move in early March, allowing the go-ahead for Iseler Demolition to complete removal.
Iseler Demolition is scheduled to dismantle and remove the tank on Thursday, April 13. As a result, North 25th Street from Prospect Avenue to Hardison Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.