Water tower demolition postponed

For the second time in three weeks, the scheduled demolition of the water tower on North 25th Street on Thursday, April 20, has been postponed due to the high winds and safety concerns.
The postponement means North 25th Street from Prospect Avenue to Hardison Drive will not be closed Thursday.
Like last time, no rescheduling date has been confirmed. The long-range forecast shows winds blowing 15-25 miles per hour through most of next week.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to the Norfolk Water Division at 402-844-2210.