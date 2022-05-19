In the past couple of years, there have been a lot of requests before Norfolk’s elected officials for zoning changes, tax-increment financing and various plats for new subdivisions.
Earlier this week, the paperwork for some of the infrastructure with some of that growth was handled as the Norfolk City Council met as a board of equalization to hear and specialize special assessments during several public hearings.
Following each of the hearings, the council members approved the recommended assessments for sanitary sewers, water lines and street paving for the Legacy Bend Fourth Addition in eastern Norfolk and South Highway 81.
The assessments will allow the city to pay for part of the costs up front, then have the developer assess the costs to the purchasers of lots. Many of the assessments were for single-family homes, enabling the owners of the lots to use the streets and connect to water and sewer.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, read the assessments and how they were calculated during the public hearings.
Rames said the assessments had been reviewed by the developer. They generally are based on square footage or linear footage.
The assessments included sewer and water extensions for Legacy Bend Fourth Addition, paving districts for Legacy Bend Fourth and Fifth Additions and water extensions for South Highway 81.