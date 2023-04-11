As the weather begins to warm up, the Norfolk Water Division is offering a reminder to citizens that they are encouraged to follow the voluntary outdoor watering schedule.
Chad Roberts, water and sewer director for the city, said the schedule is part of city code that encourages properties with addresses ending in an even number to voluntarily limit outdoor water usage to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and properties with addresses ending in odd numbers to limit water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
This code is designed to make the water distribution system work more efficiently, Roberts said.
Historically, Norfolk has experienced the largest peak hours of water production from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. During these hours, the city has seen peak usage of 12,639 gallons per minute or 18.2 million gallons per hour, Roberts said.
The goal for this schedule is to reduce these high peak hours, Roberts said. Having citizens voluntarily schedule their outdoor water usage will lower these high peak hours and distribute the peak hours evenly over multiple days. This will reduce stress on the water system and maintain better system pressure. Better system pressure will increase sprinkler system efficiency, he said.
Anyone with questions should contact the water division at 402-844-2210.