AquaVenture is set to open on Saturday, May 28.

Beginning Saturday, AquaVenture will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. weather permitting.

Season passes — for individuals and groups — will be available to purchase at AquaVenture. Day passes are also available for purchase. Children ages 3 years old and younger are admitted for free and discounts are available for military and seniors.

For additional information about AquaVenture, including parties, swimming lessons and pool rules, visit norfolkaquaventure.com or call 402-844-2270.

Tags

In other news

Hughes named Principal of the Year

Hughes named Principal of the Year

Norfolk Middle School principal Chuck Hughes was presented with the Outstanding Principal of the Year award for Region 3 of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals on May 23.

Former state AG sent to treatment after probation violation

Former state AG sent to treatment after probation violation

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, admitted Monday that she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving in March.