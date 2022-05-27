AquaVenture is set to open on Saturday, May 28.
Beginning Saturday, AquaVenture will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. weather permitting.
Season passes — for individuals and groups — will be available to purchase at AquaVenture. Day passes are also available for purchase. Children ages 3 years old and younger are admitted for free and discounts are available for military and seniors.
For additional information about AquaVenture, including parties, swimming lessons and pool rules, visit norfolkaquaventure.com or call 402-844-2270.