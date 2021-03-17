A traffic accident resulted in damage to the city’s water main Wednesday morning.
A fire hydrant was damaged around 9 a.m. as a result of a traffic accident. The breakage of the hydrant caused a reversal of flows in the system which led to discolored water through about a third of Norfolk. The main areas affected include 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue south to 13th Street and Monroe, east to approximately Pierce Street and Monroe Avenue, and north to First Street and Norfolk Avenue, the city said in a press release.
A crew was sent to repair the hydrant, and that is expected to be completed between 3 and 4 Wednesday afternoon. The discoloration is improving as crews continue to flush hydrants throughout the area.
It is not recommended to do laundry at this time. If you are still experiencing discoloration after 5 p.m., run your faucet for about five minutes to get the discolored water out of the property service line.