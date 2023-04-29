The Norfolk Water Division began its annual water main flushing program on April 24.
Flushing will continue Sunday evening and conclude Thursday morning during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. No flushing will be performed on Thursday, Friday or Saturday evenings.
It is estimated that the flushing program will be completed by Friday, June 2. The Norfolk Water Division is asking that the public refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed during the week of Monday, May 1, to Thursday, May 4, are all areas from 37th Street east to 18th Street, from Prospect Avenue to Omaha Avenue.
Locations affected by the program will include: Our Savior Lutheran Church, Fountain Point Medical, Menards, Norfolk Catholic High School, Authier Miller Pape Eye Care, Walmart, Homestead Assisted Living, Faith Regional Health Services west campus, Vulcraft/Nucor Cold Finish, and all commercial locations along Norfolk Avenue west of 25th Street.
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria free, however it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored.
Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
Those requiring additional information are invited to call the water division at 402-844-2210.