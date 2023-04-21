The Norfolk Water Division will begin the annual water main flushing program on Monday, April 24.
During the first week, flushing will be done during the day beginning at 8 a.m. Monday and conclude at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28. It is estimated that the flushing program will be completed Friday, June 2.
The Norfolk Water Division is asking that the public refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed during the first week will be:
— From 49th Street east to 37th street, from Omaha Avenue south to Monroe Avenue;
— From 37th Street east to 25th Street, from Omaha Avenue south to Monroe Avenue;
— From 25th Street east to 13th Street, from Monroe Avenue to Sherwood Road;
— From 13th Street east to South Pine, from Washington Avenue to Sherwood Road;
Locations affected by the program will include: Overhead Door, Wis-Pak, West Hodson Concrete, Divots, Deets Furniture Store, Cubby’s, Love’s Truck Stop, Alter, wastewater treatment plant, Medelman’s Lake, Midwest Beverage, the Bradford Business Park and Bonita Drive.
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria free, but it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored.
Residents living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
Those with questions are encouraged to call the Norfolk Water Division at 402-844-2210.