The Norfolk Water Division’s annual water main flushing program continues during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. It is estimated the flushing program will be completed by Friday, May 27. The public is asked to refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed from May 23-27 are as follows: all areas from Victory Road east to John A Doherty Drive, from Northeast Industrial Highway south to Benjamin Avenue; from Highway 35 east, from Benjamin Avenue south to Omaha Avenue.
Locations affected by the program will include Nucor Steel, Norfolk Iron and Metal, the Regional Center, Suburban Acres, Eastern Height, Amberwood Apartments and Victory Village Apartments.
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria-free; however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For those requiring additional information, call the water division at 402-844-2210.