The Norfolk Water Division’s annual water main flushing program continues during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. It is estimated the flushing program will be completed by Friday, May 27. The public is asked to refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed during the third week, Sunday through Thursday, May 8-12, are as follows: All areas from east of 13th Street east to the flood control, from Prospect Avenue north to Benjamin Avenue; from Seventh Street east to First Street, south of Prospect Avenue to Northwestern Avenue.
Locations affected by the program will include, Lincoln Elementary School, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Norfolk Junior High, King’s Entertainment Center, Norfolk Senior High, Norfolk Family YMCA, Country Club Plaza, Beverly Health Care, Gerhold Concrete, M.P. Global, Washington Elementary School, Marathon Press, Northern Hills Daycare, Norfolk Middle School, Tiny Tots, Jefferson Elementary School, K. Porter Construction and Midwest Health Partners; and all commercial locations along Omaha Avenue between South 11th Street to South First Street, and 13th Street between Prospect Avenue to Eisenhower Avenue and Norfolk Avenue between Seventh Street to the flood control.
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria-free; however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For those requiring additional information, call the water division at 402-844-2210.