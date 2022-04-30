Water main flushing continues

The Norfolk Water Division’s annual water main flushing program continues during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. It is estimated the flushing program will be completed by Friday, May 27. The public is asked to refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.

Areas to be flushed during Monday through Friday, May 1-5, are all areas from Hillview Drive east to 13th Street; north of Benjamin Avenue to Alaska Avenue; 18th Street east to Seventh Street; south of Maple Avenue to Ta-Ha-Zouka Road; and all areas south of Omaha Avenue.

Locations affected by the program will include Grant Elementary School, The Meadows, Hiland Dairy, St. Joseph Nursing Home, Fire Station No. 1, Galeta area, Holiday Inn Express, Ponca Housing Authority, Milk Specialties, Skyview Medical, Westside Elementary School, Faith Regional East Campus, AWG, Midwest Allergy & Asthma Clinic, Sunset Plaza and all commercial locations along 13th Street from Maple Avenue to Ta-Ha-Zouka Drive.

The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria-free; however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For those requiring additional information, call the water division at 402-844-2210.

