The Norfolk Water Division’s annual water main flushing program continues during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. It is estimated the flushing program will be completed by Friday, May 27. The public is asked to refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed during May 15-19 are as follows: all areas from First Street east to Victory Road, from Benjamin Avenue to Omaha Avenue.
Locations affected by the program will include Nord Addition, Memorial Field, Northeast Community College, Sparklight, Victory Villa, Hy-Vee East, NPPD Call Center, Meadow Ridge Subdivision, Animal Shelter, Legacy Park; and all commercial locations along East Norfolk Avenue from First Street to Victory Road, and East Omaha Avenue from 151 Street to Victory Road.
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria-free; however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
For those requiring additional information, call the water division at 402-844-2210.