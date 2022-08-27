I have the best hometown. The world’s largest shamrock turns Husker red! Thanks to everyone in O’Neill for making this happen. Go Big Red! pic.twitter.com/nrPGlAFJE1— 〰YATT LIEWER (@WyattLiewer) August 27, 2022
In other news
The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, Aug. 25. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at noon in the Small Board Room. The purpose of…
BORDEAUX, France (AP) — The landscape in the prestigious vineyards of Bordeaux looks the same as ever, with healthy, ripe grapes hanging heavy off rows of green vines.
Some Wayne State College students will be visiting Norfolk next week to learn more about the city, including going on a scavenger hunt downtown.
CHAPLYNE, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have kil…
There’s a lot of moving parts to the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative, some of which seem to be moving well and others that might need a little oil.
As expected — and favored by landowners in the 58,000-acre Battle Creek watershed — another hydrology study to help find solutions to mitigate flooding at Battle Creek was approved Thursday by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister urged President Joe Biden and Western powers to call off an emerging nuclear deal with Iran, saying that negotiators are letting Tehran manipulate the talks and that an agreement would reward Israel's enemies.