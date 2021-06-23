Warrants issued for sex offender

Dessivee Wright
Courtesy photo

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a convicted sex offender who is now wanted on felony charges in Stanton County after failing to appear in court for sex offender violations.

Dessivee Wright, 31, Stanton, is wanted and appears to be on the run, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

Wright has two separate warrants issued for his arrest. He further faces probation violation charges out of Adams County for his actions.

Wright is described as a Native American man, 6-foot-4 and about 185 pounds with numerous tattoos over his body.

Anyone with information on Wright is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 402-439-2212.

