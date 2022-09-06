STANTON — A Norfolk woman who is facing a felony drug charge in Stanton County is wanted after she failed to appear in court on Tuesday.
District Judge James Kube ordered for a warrant to be issued for 31-year-old Keriann K. Denney, who is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Kenney was scheduled to appear in Stanton County District Court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday. Joel Carlson, who was standing in as Denney’s attorney, told Kube that he didn’t have an answer when asked where Denney was.
Carlson asked for a continuance on Denney’s behalf. Bert Lammli, Stanton County attorney, asked for an arrest warrant to be issued for Denney. Kube denied Carlson’s request to continue Denney’s pretrial.
Carlson did say that there have been issues in the past with Denney appearing for court hearings. A warrant previously was issued in county court after Denney failed to show up at a June hearing.
Denney was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office while she was the passenger inside a vehicle that had been pulled over for speeding. The sheriff’s office allegedly found Denney to be in possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 1, Denney had her bond amended from 10% of $20,000 to $10,000 personal recognizance.
Others appeared before Kube on the following charges:
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999) — three counts, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), obstructing a police officer, driving during revocation
— Seth A. Gatewood, 29, Thurston County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, speeding, child restraint violation
— Kelsey L. Gray, 29, Omaha, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Darion J. Hanson, 29, Stanton, pleaded guilty to both charges.
First-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment
— Gabriel D. Safty, 17, Antelope County Jail, had his arraignment continued pending the results of a competency evaluation that was ordered in August.
Delivery of cocaine — four counts
— Saulo Casillas, 32, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot A6, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of THC
— Shaun E. Jones, 42, Stanton, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, prohibited acts while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Jeffrey T. Olsufka Jr., 37, 312 N. 12th St., Apt. 303, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Dylan C. Bolte, 29, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.