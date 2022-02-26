MADISON — An area man who was sentenced in January to probation had a warrant issued for his arrest on Thursday for apparently absconding from that probation.
According to court records, a notice was filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office on Feb. 17 alleging that Ronald Zephier, 19, violated his probation. Then on Feb. 24, the county attorney’s office made subsequent motions to revoke Zephier’s probation and for Zephier to be arrested.
District Judge James Kube signed the arrest warrant that same day, ordering that Zephier be apprehended and transported to the Madison County Jail. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Zephier was not on the Madison County inmate roster and was yet to be arrested.
In an affidavit alleging that Zephier absconded from probation requirements, a probation officer said that Zephier had failed to make any contact with the probation office since he was ordered to report on Jan. 28.
Zephier had been sentenced to 24 months’ probation by Kube on Jan. 20. The next day, Zephier showed up at the Madison Police Department and told authorities that he was “high” and needed to report to jail.
Zephier was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, where he tested positive for multiple chemical substances. He was subsequently given a one-week jail sanction and was to report to the District 7 Probation Office in Norfolk upon his release from jail on Jan. 28.
In addition to not reporting, the probation office said, Zephier also did not admit to the place of residence he said he would live at temporarily. Zephier’s projected employer at the time also reported that they had no contact with Zephier since his release from jail.
On Feb. 14, the probation officer subsequently requested a warrant to be issued for Zephier’s arrest due to his unknown whereabouts.
Once Zephier is apprehended, he will be scheduled to appear before Kube on the state’s motion to revoke his probation. If Kube sustains that motion and finds that Zephier did violate his probation, the judge can sentence him to prison for up to 7 years for convictions of possession of meth, theft and criminal mischief.
Both the prosecution and defense had agreed at Zephier’s sentencing to recommend a prison term for the 19-year-old. Kube went against those recommendations, citing his hope to allow Zephier to have a chance to establish himself as a productive member of society.
“If you come back in front of me, this totals 7 years that I could put you in prison. Don’t even think to provide an option like that for me,” he said.