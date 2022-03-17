MADISON — A warrant was issued Thursday morning for the immediate arrest and detention of a 35-year-old convicted felon who has developed a habit of not showing up for court hearings.
District Judge James Kube issued the warrant for Jess Brenk, formerly of Minnesota, after he failed to appear in court on Thursday for sentencing and arraignment on seven charges, including four felonies.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said that Brenk had recently checked himself into in-patient treatment at a facility in Sioux City, Iowa, which was the reason for his absence in court.
Hartner offered an evidentiary exhibit to the judge that included an email from an acquaintance of Brenk’s stating that they didn’t want a warrant issued for Brenk because he had been admitted into treatment. No confirmation had been made that Brenk actually checked into a treatment facility, Hartner said.
The deputy public defender asked for a continuance of each of Brenk’s five cases.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, objected to continuing Brenk’s hearings, noting that Brenk had already failed to appear in court on multiple occasions.
“Even if he was accepted into a treatment facility, which we have no confirmation of, that's not a get-out-of-jail-free card,” he said. “He knew he had to be sentenced today. Checking into treatment on the day before is not an excuse.”
Kube then overruled Hartner’s motion to continue Brenk’s hearings.
“In the three cases he has for sentencing, none of them involve offenses involving controlled substances,” the judge said. “I’m not happy he’s not here. I don’t accept the excuse that he’s now in treatment; we don’t even know he’s in treatment.
“When we finally get him here, we’ll have sentencing.”
Brenk was arrested at the end of January in Lyon County, Iowa, after authorities there learned that he had Madison County warrants. Brenk’s January arrest came about eight months after he failed to appear for sentencing on convictions of felony theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and failure to appear.
Further, Brenk had been apprehended by Montana authorities in February 2021 after previously posting bond and failing to appear in court.
His charges stemmed from an incident in Madison County on Aug. 1, 2020, after Nebraska State Patrol troopers discovered that a semi he had been driving was stolen out of Minnesota.
Less than a week after Brenk was booked at the Madison County Jail, he was charged following an incident involving a fire alarm activation at the jail.
At a Feb. 4 hearing, Kube increased Brenk’s bond from $65,000 to $140,000. Madison County Attorney Joe Smith indicated at that hearing that the county attorney’s office would file a motion to forfeit Brenk’s bond due to his failures to appear.
Brenk is facing up to 25 years’ imprisonment on the charges he has been convicted of, plus an additional 4 years on two charges of failure to appear. It is possible that the county attorney’s office could file yet another failure to appear charge or charges if Brenk doesn’t turn himself in within 72 hours of his noted absence.