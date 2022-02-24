Questions over work space and truck traffic delayed a decision that would advance plans for a $6.5 million warehouse in downtown Norfolk.
Representatives from the Orphan Grain Train and Tommark Properties came before the Norfolk Planning Commission on Wednesday morning to request a zone change from light industrial (I-1) to central business district (C-2) on property already in use by the organization at the intersection of Sixth Street and Madison Avenue. The two entities also sought a conditional-use permit for the storage and warehousing of nonhazardous materials on the property.
Speaking on behalf of the organization, Seth Lange of the Olsson design firm said the expansion would involve a 20,000-square-foot warehouse that also would provide additional space for youths and various groups to assist with packing and storing items for humanitarian aid.
“A big part of this project is we’re just providing expansion to this warehouse, so that there (can be) additional groups and service groups that can come and help pack,” Lange said.
Grant Schmidt, vice president of operations for Orphan Grain Train, said the current facility could accommodate 12 to 14 people during a packing event, but the new warehouse would allow enough room for the organization’s storage needs, as well as allow for regular large packing events like the annual Mercy Meals Pack Away Hunger events that were previously done at Divots.
“With Divots changing, we no longer have a large place for large packing events that the city has been involved in,” Schmidt said. “We have to have a place we can utilize to continue to do our food packing.”
Commission chairman Dan Spray first raised a question over whether a conditional-use permit in C-2 zoning would be appropriate since the request specified storage and warehousing but included no mention of production or packaging.
City planner Valerie Grimes responded: “Before you get too far down the road, packing and creating services, you can’t even ask for a (conditional-use permit) in C-2. I don’t think you want to go down that road.”
The land’s current zoning designation — light industrial — would allow everything for which the Orphan Grain Train sought, but the property could not accommodate the required 25-foot setback from the street, she added.
“To get it to that size, it requires going before the board of adjustments for a variance providing hardship,” Grimes said, adding they probably would not meet hardship standards.
“Or we do a zone change to C-2 with a (conditional-use permit) for mainly storage. The office space and that sort of thing can be in C-2 anyway. It’s the majority storage that needs the (permit),” she said.
Spray also questioned the increase in truck traffic the expansion would bring to downtown.
“As we all know, we’ve seen in the roundabout on Seventh Street is not truck-friendly for sure,” he said. “And I believe it was not too long ago we did an ordinance for no truck traffic on Norfolk Avenue. Meaning — in my mind — east to west, the only through street is Madison.”
Lange said the organization has three truck drivers and four trucks, and there was no plan to expand that in the future. The project, however, does address concerns raised earlier over the mix of truck and pedestrian traffic in Orphan Grain Train’s area. Lange said trucks would access the facility from Seventh Street, and pedestrian entrances would be along Sixth Street.
“I fail to see how we add all this space, and we want all this additional parking space, but yet we’re not going to add any additional transport in and out,” Spray said. “I fail to see how this adds up in my mind.”
Bill Begemann, who serves on the Orphan Grain Train board, said the organization shipped about 60 containers last year, which equates to a little more than one a week.
“So if we double it, we’re only doing two to three trucks a week at the very most,” he said. “It’s not a huge increase, and the basic part of (the expansion) is so we can store stuff in the warehouse, but also so that it’s more volunteer friendly.”
Spray said he supports the work done by the Orphan Grain Train and is proud the organization is based in Norfolk, so he wants to be sure the investment being made in its property conforms to its setting.
After discussing the issue with the organization’s representatives and commissioners for the better part of an hour, the requests were tabled until the next meeting. In the meantime, the organization and city staff were asked to work together to answer questions that remained over potential increases in truck traffic, as well as how much of the facility will be used for warehouse.
“This is a $6.5 million investment in the heart of downtown. I don’t want to get this wrong and create something that is nonconforming in this area,” Spray said. “I feel we need to step back from both of these.”
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite, Mary Hammond, Martin Griffith and Jacob Thone.
Commission members absent: Melissa Figueroa and Matt Gilmore
Meeting lasted: minutes. 1 hour, 24 minutes
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, one; and 10 from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS: Commissioners conducted a public hearing at which they denied the request of Norfolk MHP to consider a conditional-use permit for a camper in a mobile home park on property generally located between South 14th Place and South 15th Street and south of Grove Avenue.
Commissioners conducted a public hearing at which they tabled a request made by the Orphan Grain Train and Tommark Properties to consider a zoning change from light industrial district (I-1) to central business district (C-2) on properties generally located southwest of the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sixth Street.
Commissioners also conducted a public hearing at which they tabled a request made by the Orphan Grain Train and Tommark Properties to consider a conditional-use permit for storage and warehousing of nonhazardous materials on properties generally located southwest of the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sixth Street.
Commissioners conducted a public hearing at which they approved the request of Daniel E. and Connie J. Geary to consider a zoning change from light industrial district (I-1), local business district (C-1) and multiple-family residential district (R-3) to central business district (C-2) on properties generally located east of Third Street near Winter Avenue.
Commissioners also conducted a public hearing at which they approved the request of Daniel E. and Connie J. Geary to consider a mixed-use overlay on properties generally located east of Third Street near Winter Avenue.
WAIVERS: Commissioners retabled a sidewalk waiver request by Stephen Karmazin for property located at 4511 W. Lilly Lane/3111 N. 45th St. This item initially was tabled at the Dec. 21, 2021, meeting. More discussion is taking place on how to address sidewalk requirements for rural residential properties.
OTHER BUSINESS: Commissioners heard a building permit report for January 2022.
* * *
