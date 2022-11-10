While many parts of the country are still working to complete vote counts and determine election results from Tuesday, Nebraskans are returning to business as usual, having elected a new governor, as well as deciding on several other critical races and ballot issues.
In Norfolk, however, the race to determine who will fill the City Council Ward 4 seat, currently held by local businessman Andrew McCarthy, appears headed for a recount.
As of Thursday morning, the Madison County website, which publishes current election results, still shows McCarthy with a slight two-vote lead over challenger Zach Steiner, who has said that given the results as they are now, a recount should be conducted as a matter of preserving the integrity of the election.
Madison County District Clerk Anne Pruss, who also serves as the election commissioner, said on Thursday that all early voting and election day ballots had been counted, and the results as they stand now are 691 for McCarthy and 689 for Steiner. Pruss said that while there may be some provisional ballots that alter the totals, those ballots had to be approved by the elections canvassing board, which meets on Monday, Nov. 14.
The county canvassing board is comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans.
Provisional ballots are those from voters who are registered in Madison County, but may have moved since the last election.
“This is not a process that can be done in a day,” Pruss said. “It takes several days to get all of this done and everything processed.”
Pruss added that according to state statute 32-1119, any ballot count that results in a vote difference of less than 1% of the vote total for the highest vote recipient will require an automatic recount. As of Thursday, 1% of McCarthy’s total is 6.91 votes, officially, so the recount rule will apply.
After the canvassing board approves the vote results and any provisional ballots, Pruss will certify the results with the State of Nebraska, and then, a recount will be scheduled.
As for recounting the ballots, a date and time that is convenient for both candidates will be determined so that each candidate can witness the recount, should they so choose.
McCarthy, who was appointed to the Ward 4 seat in August of last year, is seeking election for the first time.
“I’m not surprised. We had a good turnout and the race is obviously very close,” McCarthy said on Wednesday.
Both candidates have said they welcome the recount and believe that this process is an important service to the constituents in Ward 4.