With the resignation of Gary Jackson from the Norfolk City Council, the seat for Ward 3 is open for applications.
Citizens interested in applying for the seat must be a resident of Ward 3 (the southwest quadrant of Norfolk). A written statement of intention and personal résumé should be submitted to the city administrator’s office no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The mayor and city council then may proceed with interviewing applicants.
A special city council meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the council chambers to fill the vacancy. The person chosen will remain in the seat until the term expires in December 2024.
Jackson cited health reasons in his decision to resign. His resignation was approved on Tuesday.