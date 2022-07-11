A Norfolk woman who had multiple felony arrest warrants and a Norfolk man on probation for a felony meth charge were arrested on Friday following a traffic stop.
Rachael Lambley, 24, was observed as a passenger in a vehicle in Woodland Park, and, following a traffic stop, she was taken into custody on the warrants that are related to drug charges, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. Lambley also allegedly had marijuana hidden in her clothing. She was jailed on the warrants in Madison County and faces a court date on the marijuana charge in Stanton County.
The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Spencer Johnson of Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to a felony for purportedly assisting Lambley with avoiding authorities. Johnson also was charged with a probation violation and is scheduled to appear in court in August, Unger said.