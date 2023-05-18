A 33-year-old Pierce man who was charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting a child in Madison County has been arrested on a warrant in Ohio.
Cody Johnson, formerly of Norfolk, was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Ross County, Ohio, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson had not signed a waiver of extradition as of mid-afternoon Thursday.
County Judge Michael Long signed the arrest warrant on May 4 for Johnson, who was charged by the Madison County Attorney’s Office on May 3 with first-degree sexual assault of a child.
The charge carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison. Johnson also was charged with a second felony related to the alleged sexual abuse that carries up to an additional 4 years in prison.
The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force had asked for the public’s assistance in locating Johnson, who, according to court documents, ceased communication with regular contacts in Pierce once an investigation began.
According to an arrest affidavit, Norfolk police went to an apartment in response to a report of a child sexual assault on April 28.
A woman at the apartment told officers that her daughter disclosed to her that Johnson had been sexually assaulting her since she was 6 years old. The mother, according to the affidavit, confronted Johnson about the allegations. Johnson allegedly agreed that the girl was being truthful.
Johnson also admitted to knowing that the girl would eventually disclose what had been happening, the mother said. Part of the confrontation between the girl’s mother and Johnson was recorded.
Johnson agreed to meet a detective at the Norfolk Police Division. After having his Miranda rights read to him, Johnson said he wanted an attorney before he would talk to the detective.
After telling Johnson he was free to leave, the detective told Johnson that it was clear that something had occurred between him and the girl. Johnson, according to the investigator, nodded in agreement before leaving the police station.
On May 1, the alleged victim was interviewed at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center and repeated that Johnson had been sexually assaulting her since she was 6 years old.
The girl alleged that the sexual abuse occurred in Norfolk until she was about 10 years old, when Johnson moved to Pierce. But, she said, Johnson continued to sexually assault her in Pierce at each of the residences he had resided at there.
The detective wrote that he met with Johnson’s work supervisor on May 3. The supervisor said Johnson was uncharacteristically not responding to phone calls or text messages. Further, Johnson’s boss had gone to Johnson’s residence, but Johnson wasn’t home.
The supervisor, as well as the supervisor’s wife left a message for Johnson telling him that whatever happened could not be that bad. Johnson allegedly responded, “When you find out what happened, you won’t feel the same.”
Johnson apparently added that the couple would never see him again.
A court hearing for Johnson will be determined once he is extradited to Nebraska. Long previously set Johnson’s bail at $500,000.
Johnson has not been charged in Pierce County.