A man wanted out of Oklahoma on a gun charge was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop.

About 4:15 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office encountered a speeding semi-tractor trailer on Highway 35, north of Woodland Park, traveling toward Norfolk at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, said Sheriff Mike Unger.

The semi was stopped, and 55-year-old Dwight Allen of Jay, Oklahoma, appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs, Unger said. Allen was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff.

Allen also was found to have an outstanding extraditable felony warrant from Delaware County, Oklahoma, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Allen was booked on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and the Oklahoma warrant. He was jailed pending further court proceedings.

Tags

In other news

Energy agency: CO2 emissions rise in 2022, but more slowly

Energy agency: CO2 emissions rise in 2022, but more slowly

BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency said Wednesday that it expects carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels to rise again this year, but by much less than in 2021 due to the growth in renewable power and electric cars.

Russia seeks to regain ground, hits Ukraine's infrastructure

Russia seeks to regain ground, hits Ukraine's infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's troops fought Thursday to regain lost ground in areas of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed while Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

Candidates for governors outline their stances

Candidates for governors outline their stances

Illegal immigration along the nation’s Southern border continues to be one of the most concerning and divisive issues facing the federal government. Across the nation, individual states are being forced to address the issue, and Nebraska is no exception.