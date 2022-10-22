A man wanted out of Oklahoma on a gun charge was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop.
About 4:15 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office encountered a speeding semi-tractor trailer on Highway 35, north of Woodland Park, traveling toward Norfolk at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, said Sheriff Mike Unger.
The semi was stopped, and 55-year-old Dwight Allen of Jay, Oklahoma, appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs, Unger said. Allen was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff.
Allen also was found to have an outstanding extraditable felony warrant from Delaware County, Oklahoma, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Allen was booked on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and the Oklahoma warrant. He was jailed pending further court proceedings.