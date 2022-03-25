On Wednesday evening, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Norfolk Police Division, took a wanted man into custody after he was located at a Norfolk residence.

Jordan Schaller failed to appear last week in Stanton County District Court, and a felony warrant subsequently was issued for his arrest, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.

Schaller was located at a residence on Wood Street and refused to exit, Unger said, so entry was made with a master key. Schaller was taken into custody on the failure-to-appear warrant and a Madison County warrant for felony child abuse.

