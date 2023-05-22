A trespassing call led to the arrest of a man on Sunday who had a warrant.

At 6:53 p.m., Norfolk police were called to the 1800 block of Vicki Lane for a trespassing call, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A woman had been banned from the property and had returned with a man to retrieve property from an abandoned vehicle.

Officers had contact with the man and woman, Bauer said. The man allegedly claimed not to have an identification and verbally provided a name and date of birth to the officer. The information he provided to police was false, Bauer said.

The man was later identified as Dominique Gonzalez, 31, homeless. A check of Gonzalez’s record showed an active Madison County arrest warrant, and he was taken into custody.

In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a baggie of suspected methamphetamine from his pants pocket, as well as two glass pipes from a backpack he had. Gonzalez also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

