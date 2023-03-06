A man who was wanted on a warrant out of Pierce County is now facing a felony charge in Madison County.
At 8:50 a.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to a parking lot in the 800 block of Norfolk Avenue for a disturbance between two individuals sitting in a parked vehicle, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
When officers arrived, they identified the two occupants. The passenger was identified as Jason Jensen, 46, homeless. A check of Jensen’s record showed an outstanding Pierce County arrest warrant, so officers took him into custody, Bauer said.
During a subsequent search of Jensen, officers recovered a glass vial containing suspected liquefied methamphetamine. He then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Jensen was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.