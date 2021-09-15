A man who had a warrant out for his arrest reportedly didn’t do a great job avoiding police on Tuesday.

Capt. Michael Bauer said just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was at 1204 W. Norfolk Ave. handling a call. During this time, Bauer said, the officer’s attention was drawn to the parking lot where a car was revving its engine.

The officer recognized the car as belonging to 61-year-old Leon Christiansen, homeless. The officer confirmed that Christiansen had a Wayne County arrest warrant and took him into custody.

In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a plastic straw from his pants pocket that contained a crystalline rock substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. He then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

