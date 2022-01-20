A Texas man who had a warrant for his arrest was apprehended Wednesday morning by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the sheriff’s office had contact with a man sleeping in his vehicle about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday near the Lil Store in Woodland Park. The man was allegedly found to be in possession of illegal drugs and an open container of alcoholic liquor.

The man also provided a name that didn’t match any records, Unger said, and his fingerprints were checked on a mobile fingerprint instrument that showed he was wanted on a warrant out of Texas.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Danny Edward Courtney Jr. of Snyder, Texas. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (concentrated THC), possession of marijuana and criminal impersonation for providing a false identity. He also was arrested on a Scurry County, Texas, warrant for a probation/sex offender violation.

Courtney was jailed pending an initial court appearance and extradition proceedings, Unger said.

