A man who had three Madison County arrest warrants was apprehended by police on Friday and faces several additional charges.
A Norfolk police officer stopped a car for an apparent stop sign violation in the 100 block of Walnut Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Capt. Michael Bauer. The officer had contact with the driver, who said he did not have a driver's license or any other form of identification on him. The driver also admitted that he might have warrants for his arrest, Bauer said.
The man was identified as 22-year-old Ivan Capetillo of Norfolk. While speaking with Capetillo, the officer reportedly saw an open can of alcohol in the center console and could smell alcohol coming from the car, Bauer said. Capetillo was asked to step out of the car to perform field sobriety maneuvers, Bauer said. Police also searched Capetillo for weapons.
During the search, Capetillo allegedly slipped off the sandals that he was wearing and ran from the officer. A short time later, Capetillo was arrested and taken into custody. At the city jail, Capetillo refused to perform field sobriety maneuvers, Bauer said.
A sample of his breath showed that he was over the legal limit to drive, according to police. Capetillo was subsequently arrested on suspicion of second-offense driving under the influence, driving during revocation, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and three active Madison County warrants. He was cited for a stop sign violation, open container of alcohol and possession of marijuana — less than 1 ounce.
Capetillo was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.