Norfolk police arrested a man with an arrest warrant Monday evening who apparently ran from officers and had drugs on his person.

At 7 p.m., police had contact with Brandon James, 31, of Norfolk in the 1500 block of Ponca Hills Drive, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. James was standing outside his residence and was informed that he had an active Madison County arrest warrant.

When notified of the warrant, Bauer said, James turned and ran from the officers into his house. Officers pursued him inside and were able to grab his arms. James allegedly continued to fight and resist until officers were able to gain control and handcuff him.

In a subsequent search, officers recovered a small plastic baggie from inside his sock that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine.

Bauer said James was arrested on the Madison County warrant and on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

