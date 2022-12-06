A former Norfolk man who had an arrest warrant out of Colorado was apprehended on Monday following a pursuit that ended in Norfolk.
About 5:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop an eastbound SUV on Highway 275, about 5 miles east of Norfolk, for a headlight that was out, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The vehicle failed to stop and accelerated to speeds of more than 100 mph before stopping in the highway median, according to the sheriff. The vehicle then turned around and drove westbound on Highway 275 at speeds near 110 mph.
The SUV continued westbound toward Norfolk, Unger said, and the Norfolk Police Division was requested to set up deflation spikes near the Highway 275 and Highway 24 junction. Police set up spikes that were successful in deflating the right rear passenger tire of the SUV.
The vehicle continued into Norfolk on Omaha Avenue at reduced speeds and then turned south onto First Street, onto Jackson Street and eventually westbound on Monroe Avenue before it was stopped in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue.
The driver, 53-year-old Jerry Dean Storovich, formerly of Norfolk, and a passenger, 40-year-old Waylon Cournoyer of Yankton were taken into custody. Storovich also was found to be wanted for escape from the Nebraska Department of Corrections and had a felony warrant out of El Paso County, Colorado, with full extradition, Unger said.
Locally, Storovich was charged with speeding at 110 mph in a 70 mph zone, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license. He was jailed pending his return to state corrections authorities.
Cournoyer was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the apprehension of the suspects.