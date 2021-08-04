Police arrested a homeless man on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing meth and psychedelic mushrooms after performing a welfare check in eastern Norfolk.

Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police were called to the 300 block of East Norfolk Avenue to check the welfare of a subject who had been sitting up against a house for about two hours and hadn't moved much.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Donald Nolin, 48, homeless. A check of Nolin’s license showed that he had an active Douglas County warrant for felony drug possession, Bauer said.

During a subsequent search, officers recovered methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms from him, Bauer said. Nolin was then also arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules

Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called on resistant Republican governors to “get out of the way” of vaccine rules aimed at containing the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variant. He backed city and private mandates requiring people to be vaccinated to go about some daily activities.