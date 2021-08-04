Police arrested a homeless man on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing meth and psychedelic mushrooms after performing a welfare check in eastern Norfolk.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police were called to the 300 block of East Norfolk Avenue to check the welfare of a subject who had been sitting up against a house for about two hours and hadn't moved much.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Donald Nolin, 48, homeless. A check of Nolin’s license showed that he had an active Douglas County warrant for felony drug possession, Bauer said.
During a subsequent search, officers recovered methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms from him, Bauer said. Nolin was then also arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.