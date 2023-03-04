A man with a felony arrest warrant out of Louisiana was arrested near Woodland Park on Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted 52-year-old man from Baton Rouge was at a residential mobile home in Country Village Trailer Court near Woodland Park, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Attempts to contact the man were futile as he refused to come to the door, Unger said. The man, Marcus Armstrong, was wanted on a felony arrest warrant from the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
A search warrant to enter the residence was applied for and had been awaiting a judge’s signature when Armstrong came to the door. He then was taken into custody on the felony arrest warrant.
Unger said Armstrong was jailed pending the extradition process to return him to Louisiana.