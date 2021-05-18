A woman who lied to police about a drug transaction will spend the next two years behind bars.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Leagsaidh Hargreaves, 25, of Walthill was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha for making a false statement to law enforcement officials.
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Bataillon sentenced Hargreaves to two years’ imprisonment. After completing her term of imprisonment, Hargreaves will be required to serve a three-year term of supervised release. Hargreaves also lost any right or claim to the U.S. currency seized during the investigation.
In June 2019, a cooperating witness bought more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from a co-defendant, Pedro Valdovinos, inside of his South Sioux City residence.
On Aug. 5, 2019, officers executed a federal search warrant on Valdovinos’s residence. During the initial entry, Valdovinos and Hargreaves were located inside the residence in a basement bedroom closet with a handgun by their feet. A search of the residence revealed approximately 140 grams of methamphetamine, more than $35,000 in U.S. currency and three additional handguns found next to the methamphetamine.
Valdovinos and Hargreaves were arrested and interviewed, and Valdovinos took full responsibility for the methamphetamine and firearms that were located inside of the residence. Hargreaves denied any knowledge of Valdovinos selling methamphetamine but has since pleaded guilty and admitted to lying to law enforcement officers. Valdovinos was sentenced in March to 138 months’ imprisonment.
This case was investigated by officers of the DEA Sioux City Resident Office.