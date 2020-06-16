OMAHA — A pair of Northeast Nebraska men have been sentenced to prison in federal cases, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Monday.
Bernard Jackson, 44, Walthill, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for domestic assault by a habitual offender and strangulation. Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Jackson to 96 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, Jackson will serve a three-year term of supervised release.
On Oct. 30, 2019, officers responded to a residence in Walthill on a report of a domestic assault having occurred earlier in the evening. The victim reported being dragged off a bed, lifted off the ground by her neck, threatened and punched in the face and the back of her head.
Jackson left the residence after the assault. Jackson had been convicted of assaulting the same victim at least four times previously.
This case was investigated by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.
Also on Monday, Kelly announced that Walter James Hulit, 32, Winnebago, was sentenced last Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 41 months’ imprisonment for sexual abuse of a minor. Hulit also will serve five years of supervised release after he is released from prison.
In the spring of 2018 on the Winnebago Indian Reservation, Hulit knowingly engaged in or attempted to engage in a sexual act with a minor Indian female who at the time was between 12 and 15 years old.
The case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department and the FBI.