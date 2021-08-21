A member of the Omaha Indian Tribe was sentenced to prison on Friday for a 2020 assault.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 21-year-old Sincere Cook of Walthill was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. for assault with a dangerous weapon. After his release, Cook will serve a one-year term of supervised release.

On May 8, 2020, the victim was leaving his residence on the Omaha Indian Reservation to mow lawns and was carrying a red gas can, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In front of his house, the victim encountered co-defendants Dajuan Parker, Sincere Cook and a third individual who was a juvenile.

Parker, Cook and the juvenile told the victim to put the gas can down and the victim refused. The three perpetrators then began to hit the victim. The victim put the gas can down to protect himself, but Cook then picked up the gas can and hit the victim in the right eye with the gasoline spigot. Parker, Cook and the juvenile then threw unopened soda cans at the victim, striking him repeatedly.

Parker and Cook are both enrolled members of the Omaha Indian Tribe.

Parker also has pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and will be sentenced on Friday, Aug. 27.

This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.

