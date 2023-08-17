A 22-year-old Walthill man who sexually assaulted a woman last year was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr announced that Kason Cline, 22, of Walthill was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to 54 months, or 4½ years, in prison for one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim. Cline also will serve 5 years on supervised release.

Cline’s case was initiated in July 2022 by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services after the department received a call from Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago regarding a patient who wished to report a sexual assault.

The Omaha Nation Tribal Police responded and spoke with the victim, who said she had been drinking with Cline on the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation when she passed out and fell asleep in Cline’s bed. When the victim woke up, Cline was sexually assaulting her.

A search warrant was executed at Cline’s residence to recover evidentiary items related to the assault. Cline was interviewed and admitted to the sexual assault.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

