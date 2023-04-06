A Walthill man learned on Wednesday that he would spend most of the next decade in prison.
U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Collin Parker, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher to 110 months, or 9 years and 2 months, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After completing his term of imprisonment, Parker will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.
On Aug. 20, 2021, officers stopped a vehicle with four occupants, including Parker and co-defendant Terrence Sherman, in Macy. Officers located about 123 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Parker and Sherman had conspired to distribute meth, and they possessed the shotgun in furtherance of that conspiracy. Sherman pleaded guilty on Feb. 23 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 24.
This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.