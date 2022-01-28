A second man involved in a 2019 stabbing in Winnebago was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 33-year-old Matthew Moniz Jr. of Walthill was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon to 70 months in prison for assault for assault with a deadly weapon. Moniz also was ordered to serve a 3-year term of supervised release once he completes his prison term.
On Dec. 16, 2019, Moniz and his co-defendant, Jonathan Earth, assaulted a man during an altercation in Winnebago. Moniz punched the victim and pulled out a knife and cut him in the face, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. As Earth held the victim down, Moniz stabbed the victim in the neck, causing a deep laceration to the victim’s neck.
Earth was sentenced to 63 months’ imprisonment on Dec. 20, 2021, for his role in the assault.
This case was investigated by the Winnebago Police Department, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.