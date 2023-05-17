A Walthill man was sentenced to prison on Monday for sending sexually explicit messages to a teenager.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Michael Tyndall Jr., 23, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to 18 months in prison for transfer of obscene material to a minor. After his release, Tyndall will serve 2 years of supervised release.

In October 2022, Tyndall used Snapchat to send a photo of his penis to a 13-year-old minor. Tyndall also messaged the victim questions about sexual history and preferences. The minor reported Tyndall’s conduct to a trusted adult, who notified law enforcement.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

